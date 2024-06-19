Telangana SI Dismissal: Charges of Assault and Misconduct Surface

In a shocking development, Sub Inspector Bhavani Sen of Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been permanently dismissed following serious allegations of rape against a woman head constable.

The incident took place on June 16 in a guest room of an irrigation project. A thorough inquiry conducted by senior officials confirmed the claims, leading to Sen's dismissal as per orders from Inspector General of Police, A V Ranganath.

Further investigations revealed that Sen had a history of such offenses, having previously been accused of abusing three other women constables. These recurrent incidents have adversely impacted the credibility of the state police force.

