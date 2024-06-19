Telangana SI Dismissal: Charges of Assault and Misconduct Surface
Sub Inspector Bhavani Sen was dismissed from service in Telangana following allegations of raping a woman head constable. An inquiry confirmed the charges. He also faced accusations of abusing other women in the past, severely tarnishing the police force's reputation. Legal actions have been initiated under IPC sections.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, Sub Inspector Bhavani Sen of Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been permanently dismissed following serious allegations of rape against a woman head constable.
The incident took place on June 16 in a guest room of an irrigation project. A thorough inquiry conducted by senior officials confirmed the claims, leading to Sen's dismissal as per orders from Inspector General of Police, A V Ranganath.
Further investigations revealed that Sen had a history of such offenses, having previously been accused of abusing three other women constables. These recurrent incidents have adversely impacted the credibility of the state police force.
