Delhi Police Busts Mobile Snatching Gang, Recovers 75 Stolen Phones

Three men involved in a mobile phone snatching gang were arrested by Delhi police. Officials recovered 75 stolen mobile phones from their possession and solved 23 snatching cases. The arrests were made following a complaint by Narender of Aligarh and subsequent investigation led by DCP Jimmy Chiram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Delhi police have successfully dismantled a mobile phone snatching gang, arresting three suspects, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered 75 stolen mobile phones and resolved 23 cases of snatching with these arrests.

The investigation began on June 16 after Narender of Aligarh reported his phone stolen near Maharaja Surajmal Stadium. An FIR was filed, and the probe, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Jimmy Chiram, commenced.

Raids in Rao Vihar and Nangloi led to the apprehension of Abhay (22) and Ankit (32), who subsequently implicated Rahul Jangra for receiving the stolen phones. The team arrested Jangra from Sultan Puri, recovering a total of 75 stolen mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

