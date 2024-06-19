Delhi Police Busts Mobile Snatching Gang, Recovers 75 Stolen Phones

Delhi police have successfully dismantled a mobile phone snatching gang, arresting three suspects, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Authorities recovered 75 stolen mobile phones and resolved 23 cases of snatching with these arrests.

The investigation began on June 16 after Narender of Aligarh reported his phone stolen near Maharaja Surajmal Stadium. An FIR was filed, and the probe, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Jimmy Chiram, commenced.

Raids in Rao Vihar and Nangloi led to the apprehension of Abhay (22) and Ankit (32), who subsequently implicated Rahul Jangra for receiving the stolen phones. The team arrested Jangra from Sultan Puri, recovering a total of 75 stolen mobile phones.

