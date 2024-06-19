Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Engages With Union Ministers in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a crucial visit to Delhi, where he held significant discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, as confirmed by a senior state government official.

In these high-level meetings, Yadav addressed pivotal issues concerning the state with Shah, indicative of ongoing governmental collaborations and problem-solving efforts.

Furthering his agenda, Yadav also consulted with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking to drive forward crucial initiatives in these vital sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)