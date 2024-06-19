Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Engages With Union Ministers in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other key Union Ministers in Delhi to discuss state issues. The meetings covered various critical sectors including environment, forest, climate change, power, housing, and urban affairs.

Updated: 19-06-2024 23:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a crucial visit to Delhi, where he held significant discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, as confirmed by a senior state government official.

In these high-level meetings, Yadav addressed pivotal issues concerning the state with Shah, indicative of ongoing governmental collaborations and problem-solving efforts.

Furthering his agenda, Yadav also consulted with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking to drive forward crucial initiatives in these vital sectors.

