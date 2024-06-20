Former BJP MLA Convicted in Sugar Mill Vandalism Case

A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has convicted six individuals, including former BJP MLA Kashiram Diwakar, for breaking into and vandalizing a sugar mill in Shahabad.

The verdict was announced on Wednesday, with the quantum of punishment expected to be pronounced on Thursday.

District government advocate Seema Rana explained that the president of Shahabad-based Rana Sugar Mill, Omveer Singh, filed the case in 2012. The case alleged that Diwakar and his associates entered the mill and caused damage following a dispute over a tractor trolley. The mob also reportedly assaulted and injured some workers.

The initial case was registered against 38 named accused, including Diwakar, and 200 unknown individuals. Special MP/MLA court judge Vijay Kumar ultimately convicted Diwakar and five others—Krishnapal, Bharat, Sanju Yadav, Meghraj, and Suresh Gupta. The court acquitted the other accused due to a lack of evidence.

