Left Menu

Former BJP MLA Convicted in Sugar Mill Vandalism Case

A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has convicted six individuals, including ex-BJP MLA Kashiram Diwakar, for vandalizing a sugar mill in Shahabad. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday. The case was filed in 2012 following a dispute involving the mill's premises.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 20-06-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 00:55 IST
Former BJP MLA Convicted in Sugar Mill Vandalism Case
  • Country:
  • India

A special MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh has convicted six individuals, including former BJP MLA Kashiram Diwakar, for breaking into and vandalizing a sugar mill in Shahabad.

The verdict was announced on Wednesday, with the quantum of punishment expected to be pronounced on Thursday.

District government advocate Seema Rana explained that the president of Shahabad-based Rana Sugar Mill, Omveer Singh, filed the case in 2012. The case alleged that Diwakar and his associates entered the mill and caused damage following a dispute over a tractor trolley. The mob also reportedly assaulted and injured some workers.

The initial case was registered against 38 named accused, including Diwakar, and 200 unknown individuals. Special MP/MLA court judge Vijay Kumar ultimately convicted Diwakar and five others—Krishnapal, Bharat, Sanju Yadav, Meghraj, and Suresh Gupta. The court acquitted the other accused due to a lack of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024