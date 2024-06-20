Haiti's Humanitarian Crisis: Unprecedented Violence Displaces 580,000

In an alarming development, the UN migration agency reports that nearly 580,000 people have been displaced in Haiti due to escalating violence by armed gangs since March. This staggering figure highlights the intensifying crisis in this Caribbean nation.

Haiti, long beset by unrest, saw a dramatic escalation in violence at the end of February. Coordinated attacks by gangs culminated in the takeover of police stations, the closure of the main international airport for nearly three months, and assaults on the nation's two largest prisons.

The International Organisation for Migration released a report on Tuesday detailing the severe displacement, with most people fleeing the capital, Port-au-Prince, for provinces ill-equipped to support them. As violence continues to surge, concerns over further unrest grow.

