Andhra Pradesh Appoints New DGP: Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao Takes Charge
The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new Director General of Police. The decision was implemented following an order issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad. The incumbent DGP, Harish Kumar Gupta, has been transferred to the role of Principal Secretary (Home).
In a significant reshuffle, the Andhra Pradesh government has named Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new Director General of Police (DGP). The move comes under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
According to the order issued on Wednesday night by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer previously serving as Commissioner of Public Transport Department, will assume his new role as DGP (Coordination) with full additional charge as DGP (Head of Police Force) until further orders.
The current DGP, Harish Kumar Gupta, has been reassigned as Principal Secretary (Home). This reshuffling follows Gupta's initial appointment during the poll code enforcement, succeeding Rajendranath Reddy.
