West Bengal Governor Expresses Security Concerns Over Kolkata Police Presence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday raised concerns about his personal security due to the presence of Kolkata Police at Raj Bhavan.

Days earlier, he had ordered the police personnel to vacate the premises, although they continue to remain on duty.

"I believe the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team poses a threat to my personal security," Bose told PTI.

He indicated that he had informed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about feeling insecure with the Kolkata Police stationed at Raj Bhavan, but no action had been taken.

Sources within the Governor House revealed Bose's complaint about constant surveillance by the police, allegedly at the behest of external influencers.

