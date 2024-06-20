India-Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties with Joint Maritime Rescue Centre Inauguration

In a significant bilateral move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday jointly commissioned the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka. The centre, funded through a USD 6 million grant from India, underscores the robust maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The inauguration took place at the President's House, with President Wickremesinghe and Minister Jaishankar unveiling a virtual plaque to mark the event. The MRCC includes a main centre at Navy Headquarters in Colombo, a sub-centre in Hambantota, as well as unmanned stations spread across key locations including Galle, Arugambay, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee, among others.

Highlighting the importance of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) framework, Jaishankar emphasized the enduring commitment to fostering regional maritime safety and security. His visit also included discussions on ongoing Indian projects in Sri Lanka and arrangements for a prospective visit by Prime Minister Modi.

