Middle East Tensions: Iran-Backed Militants Ready to Support Hezbollah Against Israel

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters from the Middle East are on standby to join Lebanon's Hezbollah in its conflict with Israel if tensions escalate. Daily skirmishes have occurred along the Lebanon-Israel border since early October. Hezbollah claims it has significant manpower but may require external support if war intensifies.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:41 IST
  • Lebanon

Thousands of fighters from Iran-backed groups across the Middle East have signaled readiness to assist the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon if its conflict with Israel escalates, according to officials and analysts. This significant development adds tension to the ongoing exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border, which have been occurring almost daily since early October.

The already volatile situation was exacerbated this month by an Israeli airstrike that killed a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah to retaliate with hundreds of rockets and explosive drones. Israeli officials have warned of a military offensive in Lebanon if Hezbollah is not pushed back from the border.

With Iran-backed fighters from Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan having previously collaborated in Syria, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reminded that support from these factions, while appreciated, is already in ample supply. Analysts point out that current fighting relies heavily on high-tech weaponry, though a prolonged conflict could necessitate additional manpower. Israel remains aware of the potential influx of foreign fighters, which could amplify the conflict's scale and severity.

