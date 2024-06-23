Mumbai Sub-Inspector Accused of Rape and Harassment

In Navi Mumbai, a case has been filed against a 32-year-old police sub-inspector for allegedly raping and harassing a married woman constable, who is also part of the Mumbai police force. The incidents allegedly took place between 2020 and July 2022, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The accused reportedly befriended the 26-year-old victim and promised to marry her. Utilizing this promise, he allegedly raped her multiple times in a Sanpada flat. In addition, the official said the accused extracted Rs 19 lakh from the victim under various pretexts, of which he returned only Rs 14.61 lakh. Further allegations include stalking and issuing threats to the victim, demanding she leave her husband, with lethal consequences if she failed to comply.

A complaint was initially filed at Pant Nagar police station in Mumbai, leading to the registration of a 'Zero' FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include sections 376 for rape, 376(2)(n) for repeated rape, 354(a) for sexual harassment, 354(d) for stalking, 506(2) for criminal intimidation, and 420 for cheating. The case has now been transferred to Sanpada police for further investigation.

The Zero FIR can be lodged at any police station regardless of the incident's location and will be directed to the appropriate jurisdictional station for probing.

