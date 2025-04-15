Fake Crime Scene Unveiled: Social Media Stunt Backfires in Navi Mumbai

In a shocking turn of events, Navi Mumbai police detained four individuals for orchestrating a fake crime scene intended for social media attention. This incident raised public alarm, demonstrating the lengths some content creators will go to for virtual engagement.

The dramatic scenario unfolded when a white car, spotted with a human hand protruding from its trunk, triggered fears of foul play, including abduction or murder, in the Sanpada area. However, swift police action revealed that this alarming scene was, in fact, staged as part of a promotional reel.

Intended to boost laptop sales, the stunt sparked outrage over its irresponsibility. Officials emphasized that while the quest for online fame is rampant, it must not come at the expense of public safety and emotional distress. Legal actions under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act have been initiated, with the police urging content creators to exercise responsibility in their endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)