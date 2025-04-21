Ex-Cop Sentenced for Gruesome Murder of Navi Mumbai Police Official

Abhay Kurundkar, a former policeman who once received the President's medal for his service, is facing life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016.

The verdict was handed down by Additional Sessions Court Judge K G Paldewar in Panvel, who convicted Kurundkar on charges related to murder and other provisions under the Indian Penal Code.

The court also sentenced Kurundkar's associates, Kundan Bhandari and Mahesh Phalanikar, to seven years in prison each for their roles in destroying evidence linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)