Ex-Cop Sentenced for Gruesome Murder of Navi Mumbai Police Official

Abhay Kurundkar, a former policeman and President's medal recipient, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore. Kurundkar was involved in an extra-marital affair with Gore. His associates, involved in the crime, received seven-year sentences for destroying evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Abhay Kurundkar, a former policeman who once received the President's medal for his service, is facing life imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in 2016.

The verdict was handed down by Additional Sessions Court Judge K G Paldewar in Panvel, who convicted Kurundkar on charges related to murder and other provisions under the Indian Penal Code.

The court also sentenced Kurundkar's associates, Kundan Bhandari and Mahesh Phalanikar, to seven years in prison each for their roles in destroying evidence linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

