Desperation Amid Last Breaths of Terror in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha declared that terrorism is in its final throes in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to recent terrorist activities as signs of increasing desperation from adversaries.

Speaking at the graduation parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course in Talwara, Reasi district, Sinha stressed the importance of rooting out terrorism entirely.

With a total of 860 recruits participating after completing their training, Sinha urged for dedication and integrity in performing duties. He assured support for modernizing the police force and lauded their role in tackling challenges and maintaining peace.

