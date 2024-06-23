Desperation Amid Last Breaths of Terror in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha stated that terrorism is nearing its end in Jammu and Kashmir, evidenced by recent desperate acts of terror. Addressing a police training event, Sinha emphasized the need for eliminating terrorism and highlighted the commitment of the police and security forces in maintaining peace and security.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha declared that terrorism is in its final throes in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to recent terrorist activities as signs of increasing desperation from adversaries.
Speaking at the graduation parade of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course in Talwara, Reasi district, Sinha stressed the importance of rooting out terrorism entirely.
With a total of 860 recruits participating after completing their training, Sinha urged for dedication and integrity in performing duties. He assured support for modernizing the police force and lauded their role in tackling challenges and maintaining peace.
