Trump's Fiery Rhetoric: Legal Battles Over Gag Orders

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump's classified documents case is hearing arguments Monday on a potential gag order that prosecutors claim is necessary to protect FBI agents' lives.

Special counsel Jack Smith's team argues the restrictions are crucial given Trump's false claims that FBI agents were out to kill him and his family during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump's lawyers contend that any gag order would unjustly silence him amidst his presidential campaign, where he is the leading Republican candidate.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump and under intense scrutiny, has yet to decide. The Monday session, part of a three-day hearing, also addresses issues relating to the Justice Department's role and Smith's funding.

The legal proceedings, initially set for trial last month, have stalled, and the trial will not occur before the November presidential election due to various delays. Trump faces multiple felony charges for hoarding top-secret documents and obstructing FBI retrieval efforts, but pleads not guilty.

Smith's team flagged Trump's claims last month regarding an imminent risk from the FBI search, which prosecutors argue significantly endangers law enforcement, citing incidents of violence as evidence.

Prosecutors insist that addressing Trump's inflammatory language is urgent to prevent further danger. However, Trump's lawyers argue that there's no evidence his comments endangered any FBI agents directly.

"President Trump criticized the Mar-a-Lago raid based on publicly available evidence and as part of his constitutionally protected campaign speech," they defended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)