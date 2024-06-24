Bomb Scare at Kalaburagi Airport: Swift Action Ensures Safety

Kalaburagi airport experienced a bomb threat on Monday, received through an anonymous email. Authorities swiftly initiated a comprehensive search operation, police confirmed.

Bomb disposal units and dog squads were deployed on-site to secure the airport premises.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chethan R informed PTI that the Airport Director received the threatening email early in the morning, leading to immediate de-boarding of passengers and relocation to a safer area for a thorough inspection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)