Bomb Scare at Kalaburagi Airport: Swift Action Ensures Safety
Kalaburagi airport received a bomb threat via email, prompting a thorough search operation. The bomb disposal squad and dog units were dispatched. All passengers were de-boarded and shifted to safety while police conducted intensive checks to ensure security.
PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Kalaburagi airport experienced a bomb threat on Monday, received through an anonymous email. Authorities swiftly initiated a comprehensive search operation, police confirmed.
Bomb disposal units and dog squads were deployed on-site to secure the airport premises.
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chethan R informed PTI that the Airport Director received the threatening email early in the morning, leading to immediate de-boarding of passengers and relocation to a safer area for a thorough inspection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement