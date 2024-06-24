Missiles in Crimea Attack Linked to U.S. Intelligence

The Russian foreign ministry said on Monday that missiles used in Sunday's attack on Crimea had been programmed by United States specialists and guided based on intelligence data from U.S. satellites and a nearby U.S. reconnaissance drone.

The ministry earlier on Monday summoned the U.S. ambassador to tell her that Moscow blamed Kyiv and Washington equally for the deadly attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)