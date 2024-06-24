Missiles in Crimea Attack Linked to U.S. Intelligence
The Russian foreign ministry alleges that the missiles used in the recent Crimea attack were programmed by U.S. specialists and guided by U.S. intelligence, including satellites and a reconnaissance drone. Moscow has summoned the U.S. ambassador, blaming both Kyiv and Washington for the deadly Sevastopol attack.
The Russian foreign ministry said on Monday that missiles used in Sunday's attack on Crimea had been programmed by United States specialists and guided based on intelligence data from U.S. satellites and a nearby U.S. reconnaissance drone.
The ministry earlier on Monday summoned the U.S. ambassador to tell her that Moscow blamed Kyiv and Washington equally for the deadly attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.
