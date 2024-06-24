EU Penalizes IFF for Obstructing Fragrance Cartel Probe
The European Commission fined U.S.-based International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and its French affiliate 15.9 million euros for obstructing an inspection during an ongoing cartel investigation. A senior IFF employee deleted WhatsApp messages with a competitor. IFF acknowledged the actions and cooperated in recovering the data.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission said on Monday it had fined U.S. company International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) and its French affiliate 15.9 million euros ($17.05 million) for obstructing an inspection in an ongoing investigation of a suspected cartel in the supply of fragrances and fragrance ingredients. "The Commission found that during the inspection (in March 2023), a senior employee of IFF intentionally deleted WhatsApp messages exchanged with a competitor," the Commission said.
"After the detection, IFF immediately acknowledged the facts and proactively cooperated with the Commission during and after the inspection. IFF cooperated by helping the Commission recover the deleted data." The investigation of a suspected fragrance cartel, which was opened in March 2023 and also targets Swiss companies Givaudan and Firmenich International as well as German player Symrise, is ongoing, the Commission added.
The companies have said they are cooperating with anti-cartel investigations - which are also being conducted in other jurisdictions - without commenting further, although Symrise has challenged the Commission's investigation in court. ($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FAA Strengthens Oversight on Boeing: Enhanced Inspections Now Permanent
Delhi Faces Water Crisis: Munak Canal Patrol, Minister Atishi's Inspection
Torrent Pharma Faces USFDA Observations Post Gujarat Plant Inspection
FAA's Oversight Lapses with Boeing: A Call for Stricter Inspections
US FDA inspection closed at its Injectable Facility with Zero 483 observations: Lupin