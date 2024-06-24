Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Cracks Down on Illegal Pubs in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed Pune police to take stringent action against illegal pubs and drug peddlers. Following a viral video showing drug use at a local lounge, multiple arrests were made, and police officials were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Updated: 24-06-2024
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday ordered a stringent crackdown against illegal pubs in Pune, instructing Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to take strict action against those flouting building rules.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Shinde also mandated a renewed focus on eradicating drug peddling activities to make Pune a drug-free city.

This directive follows a viral video allegedly from the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Fergusson College Road showing youths with drug-like substances, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including an event organiser. The excise department also apprehended six waiters for violating liquor stock regulations. Consequently, police have suspended an inspector, an assistant inspector, and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station for negligence during their night duty.

