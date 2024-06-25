West Bengal Government's Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Announced
The West Bengal government announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing Vivek Kumar as the additional chief secretary of the Land and Land Reform & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, among other changes. Key appointments included Manoj Kumar Agarwal taking on the Forest Department and Krishna Gupta overseeing the Cooperation Department.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government on Monday announced a substantial shift in its bureaucratic structure. Vivek Kumar has been appointed as the additional chief secretary of the Land and Land Reform & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, among other key positions.
Kumar will also take on extra responsibilities as the head of the Animal Resources Development Department. Additionally, he will continue his role as the officer on special duty (OSD) at Biswa Bangla Corporation, situated in the office of the resident commissioner in New Delhi.
In a meeting, it was confirmed that Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the current additional chief secretary (ACS) for the Fire and Emergency Department, will now also handle the Forest Department. Meanwhile, Binod Kumar has been assigned the role of principal secretary for the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes New Parliamentary Affairs Appointments
Key IAS Appointments in Madhya Pradesh Administration
Top 5 Hitachi ACs to Keep Your Dad Cool This Fatherhood Awareness Month
Wipro's Key Leadership Re-Appointments: Premji Duo Continues
Controversy Arises Over CPS Appointments in Himachal Pradesh