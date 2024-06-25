West Bengal Government's Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Announced

The West Bengal government on Monday announced a substantial shift in its bureaucratic structure. Vivek Kumar has been appointed as the additional chief secretary of the Land and Land Reform & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, among other key positions.

Kumar will also take on extra responsibilities as the head of the Animal Resources Development Department. Additionally, he will continue his role as the officer on special duty (OSD) at Biswa Bangla Corporation, situated in the office of the resident commissioner in New Delhi.

In a meeting, it was confirmed that Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the current additional chief secretary (ACS) for the Fire and Emergency Department, will now also handle the Forest Department. Meanwhile, Binod Kumar has been assigned the role of principal secretary for the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

