Notorious Gang Leader Sentenced: The 400 Mawozo Chronicles
Germine Joly, alias 'Yonyon,' a self-proclaimed kingpin of Haiti's violent 400 Mawozo gang, was sentenced to 35 years in a federal court in Washington, D.C. Joly was linked to the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens and convicted for weapons smuggling and ransom laundering.
In a landmark sentencing, Germine Joly, known as 'Yonyon' and once a self-proclaimed king of the violent 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti, received 35 years in federal prison in Washington, D.C. on Monday.
Joly, who pleaded guilty in January to charges of weapons smuggling and laundering ransoms tied to the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens, saw his trial come to an abrupt end. This case forms part of the broader U.S. initiative to curb the smuggling of arms to Haiti and the abductions that generate ransom money for illegal weapons and ammunition.
The 400 Mawozo gang, co-led by Joly, is infamous for its kidnappings, as well as drug and arms trafficking, killings, rapes, and armed robberies, as reported by the U.N. The gang wields control over parts of Croix-des-Bouquets and strategic routes connecting Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic.
