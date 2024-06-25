Notorious Gang Leader Sentenced: The 400 Mawozo Chronicles

In a landmark sentencing, Germine Joly, known as 'Yonyon' and once a self-proclaimed king of the violent 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti, received 35 years in federal prison in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Joly, who pleaded guilty in January to charges of weapons smuggling and laundering ransoms tied to the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens, saw his trial come to an abrupt end. This case forms part of the broader U.S. initiative to curb the smuggling of arms to Haiti and the abductions that generate ransom money for illegal weapons and ammunition.

The 400 Mawozo gang, co-led by Joly, is infamous for its kidnappings, as well as drug and arms trafficking, killings, rapes, and armed robberies, as reported by the U.N. The gang wields control over parts of Croix-des-Bouquets and strategic routes connecting Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)