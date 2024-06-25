Engineer-Turned-Rapper Arrested for Robbing Cab Driver in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested Aryan Rajvansh, an engineer-turned-rapper from Ayodhya, for allegedly robbing a cab driver in southeast Delhi. The incident occurred near Shriniwas Puri, where Rajvansh shot and injured the driver, stealing his mobile phone. Financial struggles pushed Rajvansh into criminal activities.
Delhi Police have detained Aryan Rajvansh, an Ayodhya native and former engineer turned rapper, on allegations of robbing a cab driver in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, an official confirmed on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo stated that the cab driver was shot and injured by Rajvansh, who then took off with the driver's mobile phone. The incident transpired near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Shriniwas Puri on Monday night.
Following his arrest, Rajvansh disclosed that he graduated with a BTech in computer science from a private Tamil Nadu college. Despite venturing into a rap career and releasing songs on social media, financial hardships led him into criminal behavior, including the recent robbery.
