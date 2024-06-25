High-Profile Murder Case: Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Judicial Custody

The parents of Renukaswamy, who was brutally killed recently, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing investigation into their son's death.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the alleged murder, is currently in judicial custody along with 16 others, including his friend Pavithra Gowda.

The Chief Minister assured the bereaved parents that the police would take strict action against the culprits and promised a government job for Renukaswamy's pregnant wife, fulfilling their compassionate request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)