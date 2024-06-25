High-Profile Murder Case: Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Judicial Custody
The parents of Renukaswamy, recently murdered, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing probe. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the case, is in custody. The CM assured action against the culprits and a government job for Renukaswamy's pregnant wife.
- Country:
- India
The parents of Renukaswamy, who was brutally killed recently, met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, expressing satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing investigation into their son's death.
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the alleged murder, is currently in judicial custody along with 16 others, including his friend Pavithra Gowda.
The Chief Minister assured the bereaved parents that the police would take strict action against the culprits and promised a government job for Renukaswamy's pregnant wife, fulfilling their compassionate request.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pune court sends parents of teenager involved in Porsche crash, another accused in 14-day judicial custody.
Parents and Middleman Remanded in Porsche Crash Case: Judicial Custody for 14 Days
Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till June 22.
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody for one day
Newborn hospital fire case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of owner, doctor