Left Menu

Naidu Vows Transformation: Kuppam Set for Major Developments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Kuppam, promising comprehensive development. He assured better infrastructure, job creation, and educational enhancements. Naidu also criticized the previous YSRCP regime and emphasized a dual focus on welfare and development. His visit included a public meeting, reviewing projects, and receiving contributions for Amaravati.

PTI | Kuppam | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:18 IST
Naidu Vows Transformation: Kuppam Set for Major Developments
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Kuppam on Tuesday, pledging to elevate his home constituency to new heights. He highlighted its significance by noting it was among the first places he visited after assuming office, following crucial stops at Polavaram and Amaravati.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu declared his commitment to repay the community's trust with significant development over the next five years. His agenda includes improving roads, drainage systems, street lighting, and other vital infrastructure, as well as building an airport to boost vegetable exports from the region.

Naidu also aims to eradicate poverty in Kuppam, increase incomes, and transform the constituency into an educational hub. He criticized the former YSRCP regime and stressed that his administration prioritizes both welfare and development. The visit also involved reviewing local projects and receiving donations for Amaravati, as well as plans to rejuvenate Anna Canteens to support the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024