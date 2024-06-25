Naidu Vows Transformation: Kuppam Set for Major Developments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Kuppam on Tuesday, pledging to elevate his home constituency to new heights. He highlighted its significance by noting it was among the first places he visited after assuming office, following crucial stops at Polavaram and Amaravati.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu declared his commitment to repay the community's trust with significant development over the next five years. His agenda includes improving roads, drainage systems, street lighting, and other vital infrastructure, as well as building an airport to boost vegetable exports from the region.

Naidu also aims to eradicate poverty in Kuppam, increase incomes, and transform the constituency into an educational hub. He criticized the former YSRCP regime and stressed that his administration prioritizes both welfare and development. The visit also involved reviewing local projects and receiving donations for Amaravati, as well as plans to rejuvenate Anna Canteens to support the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)