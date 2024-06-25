Man Assaulted for Talking to Woman of Different Community

A man faced physical assault from a group of individuals after he was spotted talking to a woman from a different community on Tuesday afternoon, according to police authorities.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum in the Subhedari Guest House area and was captured on video, which subsequently circulated on social media platforms.

The police have not disclosed the religions of the man and the woman involved. 'We have dispatched our teams, and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible. By the time police arrived at the scene, following a control room call, the perpetrators had fled. The video emerged later,' a police official stated.

