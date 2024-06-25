Left Menu

Man Assaulted for Talking to Woman of Different Community

A man was attacked by several individuals for conversing with a woman from a different community near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum in Subhedari Guest House area. The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Police are investigating and seeking those responsible.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:37 IST
Man Assaulted for Talking to Woman of Different Community
man
  • Country:
  • India

A man faced physical assault from a group of individuals after he was spotted talking to a woman from a different community on Tuesday afternoon, according to police authorities.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum in the Subhedari Guest House area and was captured on video, which subsequently circulated on social media platforms.

The police have not disclosed the religions of the man and the woman involved. 'We have dispatched our teams, and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible. By the time police arrived at the scene, following a control room call, the perpetrators had fled. The video emerged later,' a police official stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024