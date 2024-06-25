NIA Declares Rs 10 Lakh Reward for VHP Leader's Assassins
The National Investigation Agency has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for information on two suspects involved in the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab. The suspects, Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh, are wanted for the murder on April 13, 2024.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of two suspects involved in the assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.
The suspects, identified as Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, are residents of Nawanshahr, Punjab, and Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, respectively, the NIA disclosed in a statement. Both are currently at large following the murder case registered on May 9 this year.
Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, was the president of the VHP's Nangal unit and was shot dead on April 13, 2024, by two unidentified men at his shop in Nangal town. The Union Home Ministry has called for an NIA investigation to uncover the broader conspiracy behind the killing.
