Major Breakthrough in NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes Charge

The CBI intensified its investigation into the NEET paper leak, working closely with Shastri Nagar police and Bihar Police officials. The Economic Offences Unit concluded its probe, arresting 18 people, including prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu. The CBI might take the accused to Delhi for further interrogation.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:02 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its investigation into the NEET paper leak on Tuesday, meeting once again with officials from Shastri Nagar police station, where the initial complaint was lodged last month, according to sources.

The central agency, led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), engaged with Shastri Nagar police for the first time on Monday to discuss the case.

Further meetings occurred with senior officers of the Bihar Police, which had been investigating the case through its Economic Offences Unit (EOU) before the CBI's takeover. The EOU announced on Tuesday that it has concluded its investigation, having arrested 18 individuals, including the prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, his associates, and several aspirants and their parents, all of whom are now in judicial custody.

