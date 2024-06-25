Major Breakthrough in NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes Charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its investigation into the NEET paper leak on Tuesday, meeting once again with officials from Shastri Nagar police station, where the initial complaint was lodged last month, according to sources.

The central agency, led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), engaged with Shastri Nagar police for the first time on Monday to discuss the case.

Further meetings occurred with senior officers of the Bihar Police, which had been investigating the case through its Economic Offences Unit (EOU) before the CBI's takeover. The EOU announced on Tuesday that it has concluded its investigation, having arrested 18 individuals, including the prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, his associates, and several aspirants and their parents, all of whom are now in judicial custody.

