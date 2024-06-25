Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Ensures Robust Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assessed the security and logistical preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, set to commence later this week from the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district, according to an official spokesperson.

Sinha visited the Baltal base camp in Sonamarg to inspect the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

He instructed senior officers from the administration, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), police, security forces, and other departments to work in coordination for improved security and management of the pilgrimage.

The Lt. Governor reviewed preparations in areas including accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, RFID counters, health services, and the availability of fire tenders.

Sinha also evaluated the readiness of medicines, oxygen supply, parking facilities, telecommunication services, helicopter services, IEC activities, and the registration of service providers.

