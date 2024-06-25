Tamil Nadu to Fill 75,000 Government Vacancies by 2026

In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to fill about 75,000 vacancies across various departments by January 2026. Chief Minister M K Stalin shared this update with the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Stalin urged the youth to seize this opportunity, highlighting the strategic 18-month deadline set to accomplish this ahead of the next assembly elections.

Specifics revealed under Rule 110 in the Assembly noted that 17,595 posts will be filled through TNPSC, 19,260 through the Teachers Recruitment Board, 3,041 via the Medical Services Recruitment Board, and 6,688 through the UN Uniform Services Recruitment Board. Additionally, 30,219 vacancies in social welfare, municipal administration, and water supply departments will also be filled.

