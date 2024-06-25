Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to Fill 75,000 Government Vacancies by 2026

Tamil Nadu's government aims to fill 75,000 vacancies in various government departments by January 2026. Chief Minister M K Stalin urged youth to seize the opportunity. The recruitment, filling positions across multiple boards, is planned before the next state assembly election.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:07 IST
Tamil Nadu to Fill 75,000 Government Vacancies by 2026
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to fill about 75,000 vacancies across various departments by January 2026. Chief Minister M K Stalin shared this update with the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Stalin urged the youth to seize this opportunity, highlighting the strategic 18-month deadline set to accomplish this ahead of the next assembly elections.

Specifics revealed under Rule 110 in the Assembly noted that 17,595 posts will be filled through TNPSC, 19,260 through the Teachers Recruitment Board, 3,041 via the Medical Services Recruitment Board, and 6,688 through the UN Uniform Services Recruitment Board. Additionally, 30,219 vacancies in social welfare, municipal administration, and water supply departments will also be filled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024