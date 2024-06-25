Left Menu

West Bengal STF Nabs Youth Linked to Bangladesh-Based Terror Outfit

The West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force arrested Harej Sheikh, a youth from Nadia district, for alleged links to the banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit Shahadat-e al Hiqma. Sheikh was apprehended at Howrah railway station and sent to a 14-day police remand. His name emerged during another arrest interrogation.

The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force on Tuesday arrested Harej Sheikh, a youth from Mollahpur in Nadia district, for his alleged connections to the banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit Shahadat-e al Hiqma, according to a senior police officer.

Sheikh was apprehended at Howrah railway station and subsequently remanded to 14 days of police custody after being presented in a city court.

A police officer revealed that Sheikh's name surfaced during the interrogation of another youth, a computer science student, who was detained in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night.

'We discovered Harej's involvement while questioning the computer science student arrested in Paschim Bardhaman district,' the officer told PTI. 'We arrested this youth due to his alleged links to Shahadat-e al Hiqma.'

The officer mentioned that investigations are ongoing to determine if Sheikh or the terror outfit were planning any specific actions.

'The terror module commanders exploited social media platforms to recruit youths. Initially, they would scrutinize profiles to identify interests in Islamic fundamentalism and then proceed to brainwash them with audio messages,' the officer elaborated.

