Imitating Gangsters: Mayur Vihar Man Arrested for Ransom Call
A 25-year-old man named Badal Kumar Pathak was arrested for making ransom calls to jewellery shops in Delhi, inspired by gangster videos on YouTube. He demanded Rs five lakh from a shop, using an old phone and a borrowed SIM card. His connection to any crime gang is still under investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, a 25-year-old man was taken into custody in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar for making ransom calls to local jewellery shops, police confirmed on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Badal Kumar Pathak, allegedly took inspiration from YouTube videos depicting gangster activities.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta disclosed that the suspect had employed an old keypad phone and borrowed SIM card to execute his plan. On June 23, Pathak impersonated a gang member and demanded Rs five lakh in ransom from the manager of Alukka Gold Palace, leading to a swift police investigation.
Following extensive technical surveillance, authorities apprehended Pathak in Smriti Van, recovering the mobile device used in the crime. Although Pathak admitted to being influenced by online criminal content, police continue to investigate his connections to any actual criminal gangs. So far, no concrete links have been found.
