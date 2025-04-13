Left Menu

Delhi Witnesses Significant Drop in Crime Rates in Early 2025

Delhi has recorded a decline in major crimes in early 2025. The Delhi Police report shows a decrease in murder, robbery, snatching, and crimes against women. Enhanced patrolling and real-time response are credited for the improved safety, though some areas need continued focus.

Updated: 13-04-2025 18:12 IST
In a notable development, Delhi has witnessed a decline in major crimes in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest data released by the Delhi Police.

A senior officer highlighted significant trends in crime statistics from January to March over three years. Murder cases slightly rose from 105 last year to 107 but dropped from 115 in 2023, marking a 6.95 per cent reduction over three years.

Attempt-to-murder cases spiked from 158 in 2023 to 203 in 2024, then decreased to 168 in 2025, resulting in a 6.32 per cent increase compared to 2023. However, the city recorded a substantial 17.24 per cent year-on-year decline from 2024 to 2025, indicating better control of violent confrontations.

Robbery cases, a significant concern, rose to 424 in 2024 from 375 in 2023 but fell to 315 in 2025—showing a 16 per cent decrease from 2023. Snatching incidents dropped dramatically from 1,812 in 2023 and 1,925 in 2024 to just 1,199 in 2025, a reduction of over 33 per cent from 2023 and nearly 38 per cent from 2024.

Crimes against women have seen a marked decrease as well, with rape and molestation cases significantly down. Rape cases declined from 422 in 2023 to 370 in 2025, a 12.3 per cent drop. Molestation cases fell by over 32 per cent, and eve-teasing cases dropped by 35.7 per cent.

Although abductions remained relatively consistent over the three-year period, decreasing marginally from 1,385 cases in 2023 to 1,360 in 2025, the overall crime statistics point towards improved public safety.

The police credit this improvement to intensified patrolling, enhanced surveillance, and strict law enforcement. Focused strategies like hotspot policing and swift response have yielded positive results, even though some categories like attempt-to-murder showed a temporary increase in the past.

