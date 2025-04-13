India-Nepal Unite Against Border Crimes: Highlights from the Customs Cooperation Talks
India and Nepal held the 21st Director General-Level Talks on Customs Cooperation to combat trans-border crimes and enhance cooperation. Discussions tackled issues like smuggling prevention, infrastructure upgrades, and data exchange. The talks aimed at strengthening ties and improving coordination to curb illegal activities across borders.
In a bid to tackle trans-border crimes and enhance bilateral relations, customs authorities from India and Nepal convened in Kathmandu for the 21st Director General-Level Talks on Customs Cooperation.
During the meeting, held on April 10-11, 2025, both countries focused on strategies to prevent smuggling of gold, narcotics, and fake currency notes, while also reviewing progress on data exchange systems.
Key topics included the finalization of the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement, the upgrade of border infrastructure, and the use of electronic tracking systems to facilitate transit cargo movement. Both sides committed to improving coordination and intelligence exchange to curb illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
