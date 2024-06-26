Russian Minister Warns U.S. Against Ukraine Arms Supplies
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov cautioned U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the risks of escalating tensions due to ongoing American arms supplies to Ukraine. This warning was communicated during a telephone conversation, as reported by the Russian ministry on Telegram.
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov warned his U.S. counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Tuesday that continued arms supplies to Ukraine run the risk of escalating tensions, the Russian ministry said.
"A.R. Belousov pointed to the danger of further escalating the situation through continued supplies of American weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said on Telegram of a telephone conversation between the two officials.
