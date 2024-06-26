Tragic Crime in Bharatpur: Husband Murders Wife Over Suspected Affair

In Bharatpur's Sainik Colony, Rajasthan, a tragic incident unfolded as Satendra Kumar allegedly murdered his wife Rajni while she was asleep. Kumar slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, driven by suspicions of infidelity, police stated on Wednesday.

The gruesome crime occurred on Tuesday night, with Rajni and their three children asleep in their home. Station House Officer Anil Jasoria of Sevar confirmed the details.

Kumar has been detained by authorities, and Rajni's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The investigation is ongoing.

