Kerala Businessman's Murder: Suspects Held, Investigation Intensified

In the murder case of Kerala businessman Dipu, several suspects have been detained for questioning. Dipu was found dead with his throat slit inside his car near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. He was involved in the quarry equipment business and had Rs 10 lakh cash with him at the time.

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:40 IST
In a shocking turn of events, police have detained multiple suspects in connection with the brutal murder of Kerala businessman Dipu. The 44-year-old entrepreneur, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, was discovered with his throat slit inside his vehicle near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border late on June 24.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Dipu was seen conversing with another individual inside his car shortly before he was found dead. Law enforcement officials have been vigorously questioning several individuals from Kerala who are suspected to be linked to the crime.

Dipu, engaged in the quarry equipment business, was in Tamil Nadu to purchase a backhoe loader. According to his wife, he was carrying Rs 10 lakh in cash at the time of the incident. Following the autopsy, his body was handed over to his grieving family.

