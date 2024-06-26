Delhi CM Kejriwal Arrested by CBI in Corruption Case
The CBI arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday in connection with an alleged corruption case related to the excise scam and has sought a five-day custody. The arrest took place after obtaining permission from a city court to further investigate and unearth the larger conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, citing his involvement in a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam. The agency has sought a five-day custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to further the investigation.
The arrest, sanctioned by Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, was made after the CBI moved an application detailing the need to interrogate Kejriwal. The CBI emphasized the necessity to unearth a broader conspiracy and confront the Chief Minister with crucial evidence and other accused individuals.
Defending their actions, CBI representatives argued that any claims of malice were baseless and the operation was part of their duty. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's counsel challenged the remand application, calling it vague and requested documentation related to the proceedings from the court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Coalition leaders will be treated as "second class citizens": AAP leader Atishi on Modi 3.0 cabinet
Gunvor S.A. Settles Corruption Case with Ecuador for $93.6 Million
"Centre should rethink and discuss its foreign policies": AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj after 3 terror attacks in J-K
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Predicts Short Lifespan for Current Coalition Government
AAP Leaders Reflect on Lok Sabha Polls: Pledge Renewed Energy for Future Elections