Biden Pardons Thousands of LGBTQ+ Military Convicts

President Joe Biden has issued pardons to potentially thousands of former U.S. service members convicted under a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex, a measure he described as "righting an historic wrong." The pardons aim to allow affected service members to regain lost benefits and clear their records.

Biden's action focuses on those convicted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice's former Article 125, which criminalized sodomy until it was revised in 2013 to only prohibit forceful acts. Those pardoned can now apply to erase their convictions, seek upgrades to their military discharges, and recover lost pay and benefits.

"Today, I am righting an historic wrong by using my clemency powers to pardon many former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves," Biden stated. His announcement aligns with Pride Month celebrations and precedes a high-profile fundraiser with LGBTQ donors, as he rallies support within this critical community ahead of the presidential election.

