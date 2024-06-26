Left Menu

Arrest of TTP Commander Unveils Terror Schemes Targeting CPEC

A senior commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Maulvi Mansoor, has confessed to collaborating with the Balochistan Liberation Army to sabotage the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. His arrest, along with another key figure, has unveiled critical details about terror activities in Balochistan.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high-ranking commander of the notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has admitted to working alongside the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to undermine the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to Balochistan's Home Minister, Mir Zia Langrove.

Captured recently by security forces, Nasrullah, alias Maulvi Mansoor, confessed to orchestrating kidnap operations and plotting terror attacks in the region during a press conference. His apprehension comes just a day after the federal cabinet sanctioned Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a renewed counter-terrorism drive.

Furthermore, Mansoor's video confession revealed the exodus of top BLA commanders to Afghanistan under the TTP's protection, with plans to disrupt major infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investment.

