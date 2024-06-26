Left Menu

Al-Qaida Leader Convicted of War Crimes in Timbuktu

The International Criminal Court has convicted Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, an al-Qaida-linked extremist, of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Timbuktu, Mali. Al Hassan faces life imprisonment for his role in various atrocities, including rape and enforced marriages, committed during the insurgency in 2012.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:28 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has delivered a landmark verdict, convicting Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, an al-Qaida-linked extremist leader, of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Timbuktu, Mali.

Al Hassan played a central role in the atrocities committed by insurgents in the historic desert city in 2012. He is accused of participating in crimes like rape, torture, enforced marriages, and sexual slavery under the rule of the extremist group Ansar Dine, linked to al-Qaida.

Al Hassan now faces the prospect of life imprisonment. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda highlighted the brutality faced by women and girls under Ansar Dine's regime, particularly emphasizing enforced marriages and sexual violence. Victims and their advocates in Timbuktu hope for justice and reparation with this landmark judgment.

