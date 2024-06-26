Left Menu

Amit Katyal Granted Interim Bail in Money Laundering Case on Medical Grounds

The Delhi High Court granted a six-week interim bail to Amit Katyal, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the Indian Railways land-for-jobs scam. Katyal requires post-bariatric care, which is unavailable in jail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:45 IST
Amit Katyal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted a six-week interim bail on medical grounds to Amit Katyal, an aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, involved in a money laundering case tied to the Indian Railways land-for-jobs scam.

Katyal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 11, 2023, argued his post-bariatric surgery care requirements couldn't be met in Tihar jail.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma noted Katyal's specific dietary needs and the necessity for continuous monitoring, permitting the interim bail. Katyal must provide a personal bond and a surety of Rs 2.5 lakh each. The ED contested the bail, emphasizing previous bail periods and arguing for home-cooked dietary provisions within the jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

