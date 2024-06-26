US and Maldives Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Influence of China in Indo-Pacific

The United States has underscored its commitment to bolstering its partnership with the Maldives to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, according to a senior State Department official. This comes amid closer ties between the Maldives and China.

The announcement was made during a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer in Washington, DC. Blinken highlighted the importance of collaboration on climate change, maritime security, and economic growth, acting State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Since Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China stance, took office last November, his administration has increased bilateral agreements with Beijing, including a defense cooperation pact. Blinken's emphasis on the Indo-Pacific carries weight as China opposes US involvement in the region due to its own maritime territorial disputes.

