Odisha Police Preps for New Criminal Laws Implementation
Odisha Police is geared up to implement three new criminal laws from July 1. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued notifications, and training for over 85% of police personnel is complete. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network is also being upgraded for the new laws.
Odisha Police are fully prepared to enact three new criminal laws starting July 1, as confirmed by a senior police officer on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has released notifications and the Odisha DGP, Arun Sarangi, informed PTI that over 85% of police personnel have been trained accordingly. Further, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) is being upgraded to facilitate these changes.
Field-level officers are being guided through several SOPs and circulars. Simultaneously, judicial officers and public prosecutors are undergoing complementary training. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are planned to inform citizens about the new laws.
