Odisha Police Preps for New Criminal Laws Implementation

Odisha Police are fully prepared to enact three new criminal laws starting July 1, as confirmed by a senior police officer on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released notifications and the Odisha DGP, Arun Sarangi, informed PTI that over 85% of police personnel have been trained accordingly. Further, the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) is being upgraded to facilitate these changes.

Field-level officers are being guided through several SOPs and circulars. Simultaneously, judicial officers and public prosecutors are undergoing complementary training. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are planned to inform citizens about the new laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)