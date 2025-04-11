Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Historic Launch in Odisha Sparks Hope for West Bengal Implementation
Union Health Minister J P Nadda launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha, expressing hope for its implementation in West Bengal. The scheme, considered the world's largest healthcare program, aims to cover Rs 5 lakh annually per family. Odisha’s recent government change facilitated its rollout for 3.51 crore people.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha, marking a significant achievement for the central government's healthcare reform. The scheme had been previously rejected by states such as Odisha and Delhi, but recent political shifts have enabled its implementation.
Significantly, Nadda pointed out, West Bengal remains the only exception, as the Trinamool Congress continues to resist the scheme. He claimed that the political cost for states rejecting the initiative is high, pointing to the recent electoral defeats of unfriendly governments.
The scheme, launched in 2018, is billed as the world's most extensive government healthcare program. It aims to provide Rs 5 lakh coverage per family annually, benefiting over 61 crore people so far. Odisha, under its new BJP leadership, is poised to extend these benefits to 3.51 crore residents.
