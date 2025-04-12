Left Menu

Amidst Riots, Bengal Declines Waqf Amendment Implementation

West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has refused to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act amid protests and violence, especially in Murshidabad. Clashes led to injuries and arrests. Banerjee blamed the central government for the law, calling for calm and cautioning against provocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:29 IST
West Bengal will not enforce the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Saturday amidst ongoing protests in the state. Violence erupted mainly in Murshidabad, a predominantly Muslim district, leading to 118 arrests. Banerjee stressed that the central government is accountable for the contentious law.

Violent clashes continued in Murshidabad's Samserganj, where one individual was injured by gunfire. ADG Jawed Shamim noted that initial reports suggested the involvement of the BSF. Meanwhile, four rounds of police fire were used to control Friday's unrest, resulting in additional injuries.

The opposition, with leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar, accused the TMC government of failing to uphold law and order, attributing the chaos to politically-motivated forces. Banerjee countered, urging calm and condemning any political exploitation of religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

