Jaipur Fugitive Arrested After Year on the Run in Murder Case

A 42-year-old man, Ashok Kumar, was arrested in Jaipur a year after jumping bail in a murder case. Kumar was on the run since July 6. He and his associates had killed and robbed an elderly woman. The associates are currently facing trial.

A 42-year-old man was apprehended from Jaipur, a year after he jumped bail in connection with a murder case, police announced on Wednesday.

Ashok Kumar had been absconding since July 6 after his release on bail. The police received a tip-off on June 22 about his whereabouts in Jaipur, leading to his arrest, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj C.

Upon interrogation, Kumar confessed to murdering and robbing an elderly woman in the Dayalpur area in 2023, along with associates Badal and Kamal, who are currently in judicial custody and facing trial, according to the DCP.

