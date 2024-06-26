Left Menu

Seizure Incident in London School: No Criminal Charges Filed

British police have announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver of a 4x4 who suffered a seizure and crashed into a school in London, resulting in the deaths of two children. The incident at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon has been deemed unforeseeable.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:35 IST
Seizure Incident in London School: No Criminal Charges Filed
driver
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent statement, British police confirmed that the driver of a 4x4 vehicle which tragically crashed into a London school will not face any criminal charges. The incident, marked by the driver's unforeseen seizure, led to the unfortunate deaths of two children at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon.

The Metropolitan Police of London reported on Wednesday that the Crown Prosecution Service advised against filing any charges, concluding that the medical condition of the driver could not have been anticipated. This determination comes after a thorough investigation into the heartbreaking event.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, responsible for policing in south-west London, described the incident as profoundly tragic and acknowledged the widespread shock and sadness it caused in the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024