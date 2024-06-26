Seizure Incident in London School: No Criminal Charges Filed

In a recent statement, British police confirmed that the driver of a 4x4 vehicle which tragically crashed into a London school will not face any criminal charges. The incident, marked by the driver's unforeseen seizure, led to the unfortunate deaths of two children at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon.

The Metropolitan Police of London reported on Wednesday that the Crown Prosecution Service advised against filing any charges, concluding that the medical condition of the driver could not have been anticipated. This determination comes after a thorough investigation into the heartbreaking event.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, responsible for policing in south-west London, described the incident as profoundly tragic and acknowledged the widespread shock and sadness it caused in the community.

