Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Three Injured

A car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district left one Uttar Pradesh resident dead and three others injured. The incident occurred on the Haloori-Bhadela road, when the vehicle fell into a gorge. Locals and police facilitated a prompt rescue, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, a car accident in the picturesque Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh has claimed the life of one person, leaving three others injured. According to local police, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge on the Haloori-Bhadela road.

The deceased has been identified as Shahwaz, while the injured include Mohammad Shoaib, Shamshad, and Mohammad Shadab, all hailing from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the car, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Chamba, Abhishek Yadav.

Locals immediately rushed to the scene after hearing the crash and alerted the authorities. The injured were initially taken to Civil Hospital, Killar, before one was transferred to Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College for further treatment. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

