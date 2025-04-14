Tragic Accident in Himachal Pradesh: One Dead, Three Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a car accident in the picturesque Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh has claimed the life of one person, leaving three others injured. According to local police, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge on the Haloori-Bhadela road.

The deceased has been identified as Shahwaz, while the injured include Mohammad Shoaib, Shamshad, and Mohammad Shadab, all hailing from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the car, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Chamba, Abhishek Yadav.

Locals immediately rushed to the scene after hearing the crash and alerted the authorities. The injured were initially taken to Civil Hospital, Killar, before one was transferred to Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College for further treatment. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)