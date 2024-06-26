Left Menu

West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 New Vacancies

The West Bengal Cabinet has approved filling 552 vacancies across various departments, including education, animal resources development, and home. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also emphasized the need for ministers to improve public relations and take additional responsibilities in areas where Lok Sabha election results were unfavorable for the Trinamool Congress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:59 IST
West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 New Vacancies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned the filling of 552 vacancies in different departments, an official confirmed.

These positions include 35 roles in the education department, 270 in the animal resources development department, and 100 in the home department, according to the official. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also saw an appeal for ministers to assume greater responsibility in regions where Lok Sabha election outcomes fell short of Trinamool Congress' expectations.

Banerjee further urged her colleagues to enhance their public relations efforts, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024