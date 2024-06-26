CRPF's CoBRA Nabs 6 Naxalites with Explosives in Chhattisgarh

In a significant crackdown, six Naxalites implicated in a fatal IED attack that claimed the lives of two CRPF personnel have been apprehended. The operation took place in the dense forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

According to police sources, the arrests occurred on Tuesday during a coordinated effort between local police and the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF. The suspects were detained in the area between Timmapuram and Tekalgudam villages.

Seized items included 11 detonators, eight gelatin rods, and Maoist literature. The arrested individuals are identified as active Militia members and have been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Codes, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

