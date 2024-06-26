Left Menu

CRPF's CoBRA Nabs 6 Naxalites with Explosives in Chhattisgarh

Six Naxalites responsible for a deadly IED attack on CRPF's CoBRA unit in Chhattisgarh have been arrested with explosives. They were apprehended during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district. Explosive materials and Maoist literature were recovered from them. The arrested individuals are active as Militia members.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, six Naxalites implicated in a fatal IED attack that claimed the lives of two CRPF personnel have been apprehended. The operation took place in the dense forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

According to police sources, the arrests occurred on Tuesday during a coordinated effort between local police and the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF. The suspects were detained in the area between Timmapuram and Tekalgudam villages.

Seized items included 11 detonators, eight gelatin rods, and Maoist literature. The arrested individuals are identified as active Militia members and have been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Codes, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

