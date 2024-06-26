Left Menu

Uttarakhand GST Officer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Assistant Commissioner Shashikant Dubey of the State GST Department was arrested for accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe from a restaurant owner. Dubey threatened heavy fines for discrepancies in bills, leading to the bribe demand. He is now in 14-days judicial custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department apprehended Shashikant Dubey, an Assistant Commissioner in the State GST Department, while he was accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe from a restaurant owner. Dubey had allegedly threatened the restaurant owner with hefty fines for supposed discrepancies in his bills unless the bribe was paid.

The arrest followed a complaint by the restaurant owner, which prompted a preliminary investigation confirming the allegations. Subsequently, vigilance officers set up a sting operation and caught Dubey red-handed at the GST state headquarters.

Following his arrest, Dubey was produced in court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. He now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, marking a significant victory against institutional corruption in the state.

