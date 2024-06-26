Uttarakhand GST Officer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
Assistant Commissioner Shashikant Dubey of the State GST Department was arrested for accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe from a restaurant owner. Dubey threatened heavy fines for discrepancies in bills, leading to the bribe demand. He is now in 14-days judicial custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Uttarakhand Vigilance Department apprehended Shashikant Dubey, an Assistant Commissioner in the State GST Department, while he was accepting a Rs 75,000 bribe from a restaurant owner. Dubey had allegedly threatened the restaurant owner with hefty fines for supposed discrepancies in his bills unless the bribe was paid.
The arrest followed a complaint by the restaurant owner, which prompted a preliminary investigation confirming the allegations. Subsequently, vigilance officers set up a sting operation and caught Dubey red-handed at the GST state headquarters.
Following his arrest, Dubey was produced in court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. He now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, marking a significant victory against institutional corruption in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepalese Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Passport
Father Arrested in Tragic Son's Death in Thane
Eight Tajikistan Nationals Arrested in US Over Suspected IS Ties
Chinese Man Arrested Near Taipei Sparks Tensions Amid Military Suspicion
Suspect arrested in stabbing of US college instructors in China